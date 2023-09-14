Georgia’s unemployment rate rose slightly last month to 3.3%, up one-tenth of a point from the revised jobless rate of 3.2% the state posted in July, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Still, the state’s August unemployment rate was five-tenths lower than the national jobless rate of 3.8%.

The number of jobs, the number of employed Georgians, and the state’s labor force were all at all-time highs.

“Georgia’s labor market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and strength,” state Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson said Thursday. “While we saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate for August, our state remains well-positioned for growth and economic opportunity.”

Job numbers last month in the private education and health services, leisure and hospitality, and financial services sectors reached record highs.

Initial unemployment claims fell by 20% last month to 25,272. First-time jobless claims over the last year were down by 6%.

In July, there were more than 112,000 job listings posted online. The top-five industries for job openings were in health care; administrative and support services; retail trade; professional, scientific, and technical services; and accommodation and food services.

