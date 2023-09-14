Gwinnett County Police arrested a murder suspect on Wednesday in Dunwoody. (Submitted)

A murder suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Dunwoody after surveillance cameras spotted the vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Gwinnett County.

According to a release by Gwinnett County Police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of 2131 Pleasant Hill Road around 1 p.m.

“The 911 call was made by a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and saw the incident occur,” the release said. “The 911 caller reported that the driver of a blue Chevrolet pickup truck appeared deceased.”

Gwinnett County Police released a picture of the vehicle that contained a shooting victim. (Courtesy Gwinnett County Police)

Officers were given a vehicle description of the suspect’s car, which popped up on Dunwoody’s Flock cameras and resulted in the suspect being detained by Gwinnett Police, with several other agencies assisting.

Witnesses reported multiple police vehicles near the corner of Mt. Vernon Road and Mt. Vernon Way, with a Tesla in the middle of the pack that had its trunk open. Traffic was diverted for about an hour around the area.

The motivation for this incident is still under investigation, and the victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).