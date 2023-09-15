Jackalope and Sugar + Air are bringing their greatest hits to Little Bear on Monday including this Reuben Okonomiyaki

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

We have a real fun week in food going on in ATL and we hope you will enjoy these events right along with us. Jackalope x Sugar + Air collab at Summerhill’s Little Bear, Flavor Forward raises money to combat food insecurity, Japanfest in Duluth is an all encompassing, immersive Japanese cultural experience, and Food Truck Friday is back in VAHI.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Food Truck Friday at Neighbor’s on Friday Virginia Highlands – ITP

Taking place every third Friday of the month, Food Truck Friday is back in the Neighbor’s bar parking lot. Scoop up your favorite dishes from these pop up chefs starting at 6pm:

Pop Up for a Purpose: Shrimp Boil Benefitting Flavor Forward with Hardee Soups and Cotina’s Gourmet Key Lime Pies at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturday Buckhead – ITP

Join ﻿@punkfoodieatl﻿’s non-profit alter ego @flavorforward.atl for an exciting shrimp boil fundraiser to ease food insecurity this Saturday at @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead. 250 pounds of shrimp was rescued by our team and by @proofthepudding’s Chef Helen Saile (@hgsaile) and everyone’s taste buds are going to reap the benefits of their generosity.

Continuing our efforts to source quality, local ingredients to deliver elevated meals, we’ve teamed up with local farmers for fresh produce to accompany @thespottedtrotter’s andouille sausage to prepare a tasty dish that will feed your bellies and your hearts. With one of our favorite house pop up chefs @chefamandahardee at the helm, we know these ingredients will come together in a delicious fashion. To bring the meal to a sweet conclusion we are excited to partner with @cgkeylimepies.

Japan Fest Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday Duluth – OTP

This weekend immerse yourself in everything Japan has to offer. What you see at @JapanFest_Atlanta is what you can experience firsthand, literally. This year’s theme, “Experience Japan,” is all about immersing yourself in Japanese traditions, natural beauty, and pop culture.

Of course, we are all about the food, and there will be lots of that to be had. Check out Umaido ramen, Sushiyoko, Snackboxe Bistro, Beard Papa’s, Waraku, Wagaya, OK Yaki, and many, many more. Full vendor list here. Purchase tickets in advance from the website.

Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que at Proper Hop Taphouse on Saturday Roswell – OTP

This Saturday @keenan_pit_bbq kicks off Oktoberfest with smokey delights to accompany @properhoproswell brews. Food’s on 1pm until sell out.

Río at Elsewhere Brewing on Monday Grant Park – ITP

@holachefrio brings Mexican-American dishes to @elsewherebrewing. Chef Rio was also at Punk Foodie Fest vol. 2 this past June. Always bringing something fresh and delicious, this is a great dinner option for Monday.

Jackalope & Sugar + Air at Little Bear on Monday Summerhill – ITP

A very special event is in store for foodies on Monday 9/18 when @jackalopeatl and @sugarplusair combine forces for a collaborative dinner with one of the most exciting menus we’ve seen in a while. The duo is teaming up to “play their greatest hits.” Reservations are recommended and can be made here. A small amount of walk-up seating will be available day of, but, it wouldn’t be wise to leave something this enjoyable up to chance.

Featuring a super forward-thinking menu, we can’t wait to try the Everything Bagel Gyozas, Shishito Pesto Noodles, Hat Yai Fried Chicken Biscuit and Gravy, and the highly anticipated Reuben Okonomyaki. Come hungry 5pm-9pm.

CHICO at Fishmonger – North Highland on Monday Poncey-Highland – ITP

@chico_querico bringing her regular Monday Dinner Service at @atlantafishmonger at N. Highland Avenue location. Expect a spread of tasty tacos de chile relleno y carnitas guisadas, enchilada minera, and enmolada de frijoles. Dinner is from 6pm-9pm.

Golden Apple (Comfort Food) at Littles Food Store on Monday Cabbagetown – ITP

A newer pop up on the scene, Golden Apple, will be bringing dishes like southern chimichangas and mandarin serrano fried wings to Littles Food Store. Dinner is served from 6pm-11pm.

Gourmet Street Foods (Comfort Food) at Wild Heaven Beer on Tuesday Avondale Estates – ITP

Chef Carla Fears brings her elevated menu to pair with Wild Heaven brews 4pm-9pm. Expect her truly gourmet take on loaded fries.

