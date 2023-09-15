A Sandy Springs murder and armed robbery case that had been open since January has been closed following the death of the suspect.

Sandy Springs Police reported on Facebook that Kemit Campbell, who was wanted for murder and armed robbery in the incident, had committed suicide.

Sandy Springs Police responded to an abandoned vehicle in January in which a male victim was found dead from gunshot wounds. An investigation resulted in the investigators taking out warrants for Campbell’s arrest.

The Sandy Springs PD reported that the victim, Michael Williams, had driven to Campbell’s home on Jan. 26 for a drug deal. The victim was robbed at gunpoint and forced into his own vehicle. Campbell made Williams drive him to 4499 Peachtree Dunwoody Road where he shot the victim.

The Sandy Springs PD said Campbell was a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

Investigators said the suspect fled to Chicago and they asked the Chicago Police Department for assistance in locating him.

The Chicago PD contacted Sandy Springs on Sept. 12 to tell them Campbell was a person of interest in the death of a 19-year-old female in Chicago. But before they could locate Campbell, the Chicago PD said he committed suicide.

The Sandy Springs PD said as a result their case is closed.