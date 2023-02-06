Kemit Campbell (SSDP)

Sandy Springs Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man on Peachtree Dunwoody Road on Jan. 29.

Michael Williams was found dead in a car at 4499 Peachtree Dunwoody Road on Jan. 29, according to a Feb. 6 police department Facebook post. Officers responded to an abandoned vehicle call at that address and discovered Williams inside.

Following its investigation, Sandy Springs Police took out murder and armed robbery warrants for the arrest of Kemit Campbell (pictured).

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Campbell is asked to contact Detectives B. Davidson at 770-551-3327 or BDavidson@SandySpringsGa.gov, and C. Needham at 770-551-2563 or CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.gov.