Allen Yee and Jeffrey Blake.

The Center for Puppetry Arts has announced that Jeffrey Blake will assume leadership of the Board of Directors and Advisors.

Atlanta attorney Jeffrey Blake is a partner at Merchant & Gould, PC specializing in intellectual property law and will bring a wealth of professional experience and dedication to the Center’s mission.

“We are delighted to have Jeff as our new Board Chair,” Executive Director Beth Schiavo said in a press release. “He’s been a great partner and a true leader on our board – helping with everything from strategic planning to fundraising to handing out Halloween treats at our annual Monster Mash event.”

Blake has been an integral part of the Center’s leadership since 2017, serving in various roles of increasing responsibility on the Board. He and his wife, Vanessa Blake, served as Chairs of the Center’s annual String Fling Gala in 2018, raising an impressive $250,000 to support the Center’s mission. The Blakes currently reside in Peachtree City with their two sons.

Blake takes over the role of Chair from Allen Yee, who has served on the Board since 2012 and as Chair since 2016.

Blake thanked Yee for his years of service. “The Center for Puppetry Arts is stronger than ever thanks to Allen’s leadership. I’m proud to call him a friend and grateful he will continue to serve as an advisor to our organization.”