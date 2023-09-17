Property tax season is here, with the first payment deadline for DeKalb homeowners due by Oct. 2 (and Nov. 15 for the second installment), but customers who normally pay by mail may want to reconsider this year.

According to the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, the U.S. Postal Service is currently experiencing mail delivery issues, which could pose a problem for customers that prefer or rely on the payment method during tax season.

“The tax office was recently notified by customers that their mailed payments were being returned by the U.S. Postal Service as undeliverable,” said Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson.

“Tax bills are also being returned to this office as undeliverable and the issue, which is actively being researched, is related to a U.S. Postal Service mail sorting error.”

Amidst these issues, the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office suggests that local property owners consider alternative methods of payment.

Residents can pay online by going to dekalbtax.org/property-information and using either a debit or credit card. e-Checks can also be used, with no service fees applied.

Customers that would prefer to make their payments over the phone can do so by ringing up 770-336-7500. This option is available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Homeowners also have the option of paying in-person by visiting one of three tax offices located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032; 3653 Clairmont Road, Chamblee, GA 30341; and 2801 Candler Road, Suite 66, Decatur, GA 30034; respectively.

Additionally, each tax office location also has a 24-hour drop box that residents can utilize. Payments can be placed in the boxes up to the due date, and cash compensation is not accepted through this method.

For more information about the Tax Commissioner’s office, visit www.dekalbtax.org.