The 30-day warning period for the Atlanta Public Schools/City of Atlanta School Zone Speed Safety Program ends on Monday morning, Sept. 18, when tickets will be issued to violators.

In an effort to improve safety around school campuses, APS and the City of Atlanta, with the assistance of Verra Mobility, have implemented a School Zone Speed Safety Program. The program will be implemented in multiple phases but is being launched at the following school sites:

R. N. Fickett Elementary School

Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School

Burgess-Peterson Academy

Kimberly Elementary School

Miles Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Drew Charter Schools

Morris Brandon Elementary School (Main Campus)

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

E. Rivers Elementary School

Georgia law allows for speed cameras to be deployed in school zones with violations issued to the registered owner of a vehicle caught traveling in excess of 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit. The cameras are only active during school hours.

A speeding violation will carry a fine of $75 for first-time offenders. Subsequent offenses will result in a $125 fine.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will help slow drivers down, thereby protecting children as they walk to and from school,” said Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin.

