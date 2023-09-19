Courtesy Oakland Cemetery

Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting its annual Sunday in the Park event on Sunday, Sept. 24 featuring the Tunes from the Tombs music festival.

This year’s Tune from the Tombe headliners are Fireside Collective and Jon Stickley Trio along with local acts The Aint Sisters and Black Lion Reggae.

Tickets for aduts are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Tickets for children ages 6-17 are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under get in free. There are also VIP tickets available. Get tickets here.

The day will also feature tours of Oakland, craft beers and wine, an artist market, an Oakland Museum Store shop, food trucks, a children’s craft area, a historical costume contest, and much more.

Hours for this year’s festival are noon to 7:30 p.m. Get more details here.