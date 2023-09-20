The grill company Big Green Egg is hosting a celebration called EGGtoberfest on Oct. 7.

The event takes place in Lawrenceville at Coolray Field, the home of the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The festival started in 1998, and invites chefs from all over to bring their Big Green Egg grills to Coolray and cook up their favorite recipes for attendees.

“To see EGGtoberfest enter its 26th year in a AAA baseball stadium from the humble beginnings of a parking lot, has been a sight to behold,” said Ed Fisher, founder of Big Green Egg, in a press release. “The community of cooks and attendees who join us year after year are the backbone of the brand and we can’t wait to see their faces again as we take to the field in October.”

Tickets cost $75 and include food, a t-shirt and swag bag, two beverages, cooking demonstrations, and parking access. Big Green Egg will also host a barbecue event the night before the festival on Oct. 6. Tickets for that event are $50 and include food, two drinks, and parking.

Tickets can be bought online.