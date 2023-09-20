Montgomery Elementary School in Brookhaven was recognized for high scores on the 2023 Georgia Milestones Assessment.

The Georgia Department of Education recognized an elementary school in Brookhaven last week for high test scores.

During the 2022-23 school year, more than 90% of third graders at Montgomery Elementary School scored on or above reading level on the Georgia Milestones Assessment.

Scores for third graders across the state of Georgia were up between 2 and 3 points in English Language Arts and reading. Math scores for the same age group went up 3 points.

Sixty-six percent of third grade students read at or above level in Georgia, while 39% are proficient or higher in ELA skills like reading, writing and vocabulary.

Montgomery Elementary’s third grade teaching team received an award from Richard Woods, Georgia’s state school superintendent, at a ceremony on Sept. 8.

Other DeKalb County schools that received 90% or above: