The Georgia Department of Education recognized an elementary school in Brookhaven last week for high test scores.
During the 2022-23 school year, more than 90% of third graders at Montgomery Elementary School scored on or above reading level on the Georgia Milestones Assessment.
Scores for third graders across the state of Georgia were up between 2 and 3 points in English Language Arts and reading. Math scores for the same age group went up 3 points.
Sixty-six percent of third grade students read at or above level in Georgia, while 39% are proficient or higher in ELA skills like reading, writing and vocabulary.
Montgomery Elementary’s third grade teaching team received an award from Richard Woods, Georgia’s state school superintendent, at a ceremony on Sept. 8.
Other DeKalb County schools that received 90% or above:
- Avondale Elementary School in Avondale Estates
- Austin Elementary in Dunwoody
- Dunaire Elementary in Stone Mountain
- International Community School of Georgia in Decatur
- Leadership Preparatory Academy in Stonecrest
- McLendon Elementary in Scottdale
- The Museum School in Avondale Estates
- Oak Grove Elementary in unincorporated DeKalb County
- Vanderlyn Elementary in Dunwoody