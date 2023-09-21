J. D. Childs

J. D. Childs has begun his tenure as president of Marist School. Childs started his term on July 1, 2023, ushering in a new era of leadership for the Catholic school.

Marist School has now transitioned to lay leadership, a major milestone for the school which has been led by Marist priests since its founding in 1901. In partnership with the Marist School Board of Trustees, Childs takes on the responsibility of preserving the school’s unique Marist values while building upon and strengthening the formative educational experience.

Childs brings a wealth of experience in Catholic education and a strong background in mission-inspired leadership to his position.

“Marist students come to us with their minds and hearts open and ready for the grace-filled educational journey they will immerse themselves in at our school,” said Childs. “Our goal as Marist educators is to guide them, with great care and accountability, as they discover how to offer their learning and growth as a gift to benefit the world.”

The Society of Mary continues to own Marist School and the Board of Trustees has now taken on governance responsibilities. Father Bill Rowland, S.M., who served as the school’s president from 2017-2023, now holds the title of rector to provide guidance.

“I believe that a lay leader with a family and children at the school provides a new perspective and way to relate to the community that will be positive,” said Childs. “We are all deeply indebted to the transformative legacy imparted by the Marists. I am grateful and honored to be a part of this special community, that I have already found to be exceptional in so many ways.”