Westside Paper, a new mixed-use campus located in West Midtown, will be holding its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Formerly a historic warehouse, the adaptive reuse has since been transformed into a modernized building that offers 15-plus acres of space for both office and retail use.

To celebrate the beginning of its new era, Westside Paper will be commemorating its opening by showcasing the several businesses that will be operating out of the campus.

Among the establishments that will be in-attendance to provide mouth-watering food and refreshments for the event include Elsewhere Brewing (Atlanta brewery), Boxcar Betty’s (Charleston-based fried chicken sandwich purveyor), El Santo Gallo (traditional street taqueria), King of Pops (Atlanta-based bar concept) and more.

“We are thrilled to announce retail openings in Westside Paper, where local talent and creativity converge to deliver a new and unique shopping and dining experience,” said Chris Faussemagne, managing partner, Westbridge (real estate development company).

“The revitalization of this historical campus demonstrates a commitment to preserving Atlanta’s character while embracing its ever-evolving spirit.”

In addition to filling the stomachs of satisfied attendees, the day-long event will also feature a number of fun activities, such as various games, inflatables for kids to play on, pickleball for sports enthusiasts and more.

The grand opening festivities are slated to begin at noon and will go until 7 p.m.

Westside Paper can be found at 950 West Marietta Street. For more information, visit westsidepaper.com.