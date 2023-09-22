An investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office accidentally discharged her firearm inside the courthouse at 185 Central Ave. this morning.

The investigator shot herself in the leg, but was “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to a statement released by the Atlanta Police Department.

APD stressed that is was not an active shooter situation after the gunshot spooked visitors at the courthouse.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted on X that the investigator was not critically injured.

The Fulton County Courthouse has been on a heightened state of alert since the indictment of Donald Trump and his co-conspirators for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Trials for two of the defendants are set to begin in late October.