SupportNow co-founders Scott and Jordan Arogeti.

After an engagement or pregnancy announcement, friends and family typically flock to an online registry to honor the happy life event. In contrast, when a friend experiences a major accident, serious illness, or the loss of a loved one, a similar “support registry” was lacking – until now. SupportNow is here to fill that gap.

“We help supporters provide relief to families in tough times,” said SupportNow co-founder and CEO Scott Arogeti. “People want to help but sometimes they feel unsure of how to direct their compassion. SupportNow makes it easy by providing clear direction through a simple, easy-to-understand platform.”

Co-founders and husband-and-wife team Scott and Jordan Arogeti are leveraging their tech start-up experience as they build SupportNow, while also raising three children under 5 together.

“We are about community support. Fundraising is a piece of it, but it’s not the full picture,” Scott said. “Anyone that’s walked with someone during a tough time knows families also need help organizing all the friends, colleagues, etc. that want to lend a hand.”

According to Jordan, the platform allows volunteers to help in a variety of ways: running errands, child care, transportation, and more.

“I have nothing but gratitude for SupportNow. Having a place like this to honor my wife and bring together all our friends and family that want to show support has been a godsend,” shared Jeffrey Marchese, who recently lost his wife to breast cancer.

A close friend or extended family member typically creates the Support Registry on behalf of the family at www.SupportNow.org, which creates a link to share with other supporters.

“The goal is to shield the family,” Jordan said. “Decision fatigue is a real thing and sometimes families struggle to know what to ask for when everyone is asking how best to help. It doesn’t have to be overwhelming.”

SupportNow registries are available at no cost to the family or supporters. At the point of donation, supporters can round up to cover the fees of their gift/donation, ensuring 100% of their gift is provided to the family.

To reach more customers, SupportNow is partnering with nonprofits, social media influencers, and funeral homes.

“As a Rally Kid Coordinator my goal is to provide relief and support to families enduring one of the most challenging times of their lives. SupportNow gives the whole Rally community a place to come together to collect funds, food, or simply gather volunteers in a single place without burdening the family.” shared Cali Ruth Hays, Rally Foundation, who builds registries for families with a child battling cancer.

As of mid-September, SupportNow has 2,000+ users and 350 registries with those numbers expected to spike as new partnerships launch.

Long-term, SupportNow seeks “to be ubiquitous whenever someone close to you is experiencing a tough time and everyone is looking for ways to do their part.” per Scott.

“We want to be viewed as where the community comes together to help families experiencing tough times,” Jordan added. “For SupportNow to be the pipes through which support flows.”