Join Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and Fetch Park for a dog-centered tailgate party. The event, ‘Wag Your Tail-gate’ will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon until 8 p.m. at Fetch Park’s Buckhead location.

The pet wellness company and dog park are teaming up for a variety of events for dog owners in the Atlanta area. The Wag Your Tail-gate event will celebrate pet well-being and the traditions of college football, creating a memorable day that unites dog lovers and football fans.

“No matter who you cheer for, it’s hard to beat a day of college football, friends, family and dogs, on a beautiful fall afternoon in Atlanta,” said Randolph Legg, President and Head of Commercial Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA in a press release. “At Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, our mission is to strengthen the bond between humans and animals, and what better way to do that than by hosting a tailgate party at Fetch Park’s beautiful Buckhead location.”

Wag Your Tail-gate will feature College football on the big screen, including the UGA vs. Auburn game, as well as a pet-friendly photobooth and exciting giveaways throughout the event.

“We are excited to work with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in our common mission to cultivate a vibrant community for dog enthusiasts and their beloved companions,” said Stephen Ochs, Founder of Fetch Park. “Our upcoming fall tailgate promises a day filled with fun, and we look forward to more events that celebrate the extraordinary bond between humans and animals. Together, we’ll create memories that embrace the joy of this remarkable connection.”

For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and “Wag Your Tail-gate,” please visit bi-animalhealth.com and www.fetchpark.com.