Vision to Learn’s Crystal McDow, left, and Sandy Springs Rotary Club President Rollin Richmond, right, look for an Ison Springs Elementary School student’s first pair of eyeglasses. (Bob Pepalis)

The Sandy Springs Rotary Club visited Ison Springs Elementary School last week to help Vision to Learn to give eyeglasses to students in need.

The Rotarians used a grant to donate $5,000 to the nonprofit Vision to Learn organization to help fund about half the glasses at Ison Springs.

“If you can’t see you can’t learn,” said Ayanna Brown, Vision to Learn’s Georgia director and its national operations director over Georgia, Michigan and New Jersey.

Approximately 98 percent of all students Vision to Learn screened in the schools need an eye exam, she said. And they are seeing a failure rate of about 40 to 45 percent in Fulton County Schools. They give 98 percent of those kids glasses.

“It’s really important because families a lot of times don’t get an opportunity to take students or their child to get their vision checked,” Ison Springs Principal Lakasha Lee said. Getting the glasses was important so students have the ability to follow instructional practices in the classroom, she said.

The students were given brochures to hand over to their parents in Spanish or English that explained the program and the insurance at no cost to them that covers breakage or loss of the eyeglasses.

The Sandy Springs Rotary Club meets most Mondays at noon at Hilton Perimeter Suites, 6120 Peachtree Dunwoody Road.