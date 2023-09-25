The Art Institutes will close all its locations, including The Art Institute of Atlanta at 6800 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs. (By Thomson200/Wikimedia Commons)

The Art Institute of Atlanta on Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs will close permanently as of Sept. 30, along with seven other locations of the private educational institution, according to its website.

No explanation was given on the website for the abrupt closure, but WSB-TV reported that an email from school officials said that a series of events – both external and internal – over the past 10 years were part of the decision.

The Art Institutes said it is working with numerous partners to help with student transfers. If successful, students who transfer may be able to use the academic credits they earned toward the completion of a similar or different program of study at another school.

“Although there is no formal transfer of credit agreements in place, there will be academic and student financial aid staff available to students at the campus through the end of 2023,” the school’s email said, according to WSB-TV.

The email said that the school hoped colleges and universities in the Art Institutes’ markets would allow students to transfer their course credits.

The Art Institutes plan to mail each current student five official copies of their transcripts at no cost on or after Oct. 1 for possible credit transfer to other institutions, according to its website.

The Art Institute of Atlanta was established in 1949, according to an archive press release. It offered programs in the areas of culinary, design, media arts and management leading to the pursuit of careers in those fields at the bachelor, associate and diploma levels.

The locations that will close include:

Miami International University of Art & Design

The Art Institute of Atlanta

The Art Institute of Austin

The Art Institute of Dallas

The Art Institute of Houston

The Art Institute of San Antonio

The Art Institute of Tampa

The Art Institute of Virginia Beach

The United States Department of Education (USDOE) has created a webpage to assist students whose institution has closed. See the Has Your School Closed? webpage.

Veterans may be eligible for partial or full restoration of their education benefits, according to the Art Institutes website. Visit the Restoration of Benefits after School Closure webpage to learn more.

