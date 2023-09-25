Dozens of guests at a Buckhead hotel were evacuated early Monday morning when a fire broke out at a nearby parking deck.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reported that at approximately 4:30 a.m., crews responded to Homewood Suites by Hilton at 540 Pharr Road NE after receiving reports of a fire inside of the adjacent parking deck.

“On arrival, firefighters found a working fire on the second floor of the parking garage, evacuated occupants from each floor of the hotel, and upgraded the response to a second alarm,” according to an Atlanta Fire Rescue report.

The Homewood Suites hotel on Pharr Road marked with the red arrow was evacuated early Monday morning after a parking deck next to the hotel caught fire. (Google maps)

Firefighters extinguished the two vehicles on fire by entering the parking deck’s second floor using a ground ladder, the report said.

Grady EMS evaluated two hotel guests for difficulty breathing. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More than 60 guests and hotel staff were evacuated, according to a report in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.