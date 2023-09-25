Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT this year for the sixth year in a row.

The Georgia public-school Class of 2023 recorded a mean SAT score of 1045, 42 points above the national average for public-school students of 1003.

Breaking it down, the Georgia class posted a mean score of 534 on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) portion of the test and 511 on the math component. Those beat both national mean scores on the SAT: 510 on the ERW part of the test and 493 for the math portion.

“I am extremely proud of Georgia’s students as they continue to beat the national average on the SAT,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said Monday. “This is a testament to the hard work of students and teachers along with the families who have invested in them.

“It’s also confirmation that Georgia is on the right track as we continue to heavily invest in academic recovery and address lost learning opportunities for every student in every school.”

Both Georgia public-school students and their counterparts across the nation saw a decrease in SAT scores this year compared to the Class of 2022. The Georgia mean score fell seven points from 1052, while the national mean score suffered a larger decline, dropping 25 points from 1028.

A slightly lower percentage of Georgia’s public-school Class of 2023 participated in the SAT – 50% – compared to 51% of the Class of 2022 students who took the test.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with Capitol Beat.