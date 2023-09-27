An annexation application for two properties was submitted to the city of Brookhaven on Sept. 18.

An application for annexation of two properties in DeKalb County was submitted to the city of Brookhaven on Sept. 18.

The application was submitted by Holly Stewart of HMS Holland Properties in Atlanta using the 100% method of annexation, which allows property owners of all the land in an area to seek to have their property annexed into an adjacent city by signing a petition. It is up to the city council to determine whether to annex the property or not.

Stewart is requesting to annex adjoining residential lots at the corner of Briarcliff Road and Cliff Valley Way, 2760 Briarcliff Road and 2030 Cliff Valley Way 30329.

Brookhaven City Manager Christian Sigman, on behalf of Mayor John Ernst, wrote a letter to DeKalb officials including CEO Michael Thurmond, the school board and board of commissioners.

The letter, submitted to DeKalb on Sept. 18, states:

“Please allow this correspondence to serve as official notice from the city of Brookhaven to the extent such notice is required, that on Sept. 18, 2023, the city has received a complete petition for annexation from the property owners of a portion of unincorporated DeKalb County immediately adjacent to the city of Brookhaven. The territories to be annexed and their proposed zoning and land uses are shown in the attachments hereto. The city plans to rezone the subject properties to a compatible zoning to the county’s current zonings and land uses for each of the properties.”

A public hearing will be held at the Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., and in accordance with O.C.G.A. 36-66-4 on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Brookhaven City Council meeting.