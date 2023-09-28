If you’re not a big drinker or if you just want to sip on something delicious, Puttshack has the mocktail for you.

This Cotton Candy Mocktail comes from the team at Puttshack, a mini golf bar experience founded by Steve and Dave Jolliffe. You can make this cocktail yourself for your next hangout, but don’t forget to head to Puttshack later to have one onsite.

Check out the full recipe below.

Puttshack’s Cotton Candy Mocktail

Puttshack Cotton Candy Mocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Monin Blue Cotton Candy Syrup

1/2 oz Cold Pressed Lime Juice

1 can of Red Bull White Edition

Fresh Lime Wedge

Fancy Red Cherry

Directions: