Courtesy Hands On Atlanta

From Saturday, Sept. 30, through Oct. 7, thousands of volunteers will gather across metro Atlanta to fight food insecurity, increase educational equity and protect and preserve greenspaces during Hands On Atlanta Week.



Billed as the city’s largest week of service, volunteers will support over 600 students with STEAM and social emotional learning through the Hands On Atlanta Discovery program, beautify Pea Ridge Park with Park Pride, rescue food with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, distribute meals to patients at Grady, use their skills to build websites for nonprofits at 48in48 and so much more.

“Hands On Atlanta Week offers a snapshot of the kinds of impact and community engagement volunteers can participate in all year long. Whether you have five minutes or five days to serve, or if you live in Midtown or Marietta, we’ll have an opportunity for you to do something good,” Jay Cranman, President and CEO of Hands On Atlanta, said in a press release.

Hands On Atlanta Week presenting sponsor, Delta Air Lines will host several volunteer projects throughout the week including a large meal pack that will support students across several Atlanta Public Schools.

In addition to hundreds of volunteer opportunities, the metro Atlanta community is encouraged to join engaging events like the A3C Festival, Atlanta Startup Awards, The Race Half Marathon and 5K, and to Walk with Little Amal, all happening during Hands On Atlanta Week.

To learn more about Hands On Atlanta Week or to sign up to volunteer or attend an event, visit www.handsonatlanta.org/week.