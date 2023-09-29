Michael Dieppa

The City of Chamblee has named Michael Dieppa as its new police chief after an extensive six-month search.

Dieppa currently serves as a major for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Chamblee Police Department and honored to serve our community,” Dieppa said in a statement. “I look forward to getting started and building on the agency’s tradition of excellence. My goals are to ensure public safety while finding innovative methods to address quality of life concerns for our residents and visitors.”

Dieppa has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department for over 27 years, beginning his career as an officer in 1996. He quickly rose through the ranks to major over the MDPD’s Narcotics/Warrants Bureau. He also was instrumental on several special assignments including serving on the supplies/logistics committee for Super Bowl LIV, serving as team leader for the 2019 Mass Casualty Attack Training, and assisted in the policy creation and deployment of 1,500 body cameras for the force.

Chief Dieppa received a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership from St. Thomas University, a Master of Science in Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Innovation from St. Thomas University. He is also a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Associates, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, Dade County Police Benevolent Association, and the Hispanic Police Officers Association.

Dieppa has also been the recipient of the Bronze Medal of Valor, Life Saving Award, Employee Excellence Award, and the Exceptional Service Award.

Dieppa will start his new role as chief of police on Oct. 23.