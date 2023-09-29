Hit up Jack’s Poppin’ Pho at Atlanta Hard Cider in Marietta Cultivation Brewery for some powerful Lao pho this weekend.

Here’s the low-down on underground dining this week for all of ATL.

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken brings delicious Caribbean BBQ to the Westside including rib tibs and smoked lemon-pepper jerk wings, Loma’s Supper Club is back at A Mano, StroudEats is burning a cajun infused menu, and check out a couple of chefs who bring late night gourmet hot dogs every weekend.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Screamin’ Weenies at Banshee on Friday and Saturday EAV – ITP

We’ll start off with a couple of persistent late night gourmet hot dog purveyors. @screaminweenieseav on @banshee_eav’s patio in East Atlanta has a different special dog each week. Can’t guarantee they’ll have it this week, but The Lone Star Dog is topped with Texas caviar (corn salad), queso dip, cilantro, served with lime and The Nam Ya Dog has Green Curry, Toasted Coconut, and crispy rice noodles. Check their insta account to see each week’s special. Served 11pm-2am every Friday and Saturday night on @banshee_eav’s patio.

Pepper’s Hotdogs at Holiday Bar on Friday and Saturday Westside Interlock – ITP

For another late night dog, hit up @peppershotdogs on the Westside at The Interlock’s @holidaybaratl. The current ATL Hot Dog Week Winner 2023 recently released their Fall flavored dogs dubbed The Damn Dog!, The Red Dog, The NOLA dog, and The ATL dog. Try them every weekend Friday and Saturday 10pm-2am.

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken at Boggs Social & Supply on Friday and Saturday Westside – ITP

As one of the first few chefs to debut @punkfoodieonponce we are always drooling over everything the @atljerkking cooks up–and for good reason. Jerk spice has its roots in the fusion of African and Taíno cultures. The Taíno people were indigenous to the Caribbean. Jimmie’s featured dish is the very picturesque Jerk Lamb Sandwich which he will be serving along with specials including rib tibs and smoked lemon-pepper jerk wings. 5pm until sold out.

Jack’s Poppin Pho (Lao Pho) at Atlanta Hard Cider in Marietta – OTP (Friday) and Cultivation Brewery in Norcross – OTP (Sunday)

It’s great to see Jack’s schedule picking up steam with their Lao Pho as we head into the fall. Like Vietnamese pho, Lao Pho is a hearty rice noodle soup that is served with beef, chicken, or veggies. Lao pho is different from Vietnamese in its generous amounts of toppings and seasoning including fried garlic, crushed dried peppers, sugar and peanuts with @jacks_poppin_pho using beef kneecaps and oxtails to bring out what is a definitively unique flavor for the broth. This is one of the only places in town to try Lao pho so be sure to check it out.

Pakse Cafe (Modern Lao) at Snackboxe Bistro Duluth on Saturday and Sunday Duluth – OTP

Speaking of Lao… from the folks behind @snackboxebistro, the @paksecafeatlanta pop up is a platform to experiment and introduce new takes on Lao cuisine. Pop in to experience unique dishes like Bone Marrow Toast with Spicy Anchovy Noodles and Lao style BBQ Lamb Chops. Happening every Saturday and Sunday noon to 4pm.

Stroud Eats (Cajun Southern) at Little Cottage Brewery on Saturday Avondale Estates – ITP

@Stroudeats’ Swamp Thang menu is a hat tip to his bayou heritage and will feature his main dish of Catfish Cake with blackened catfish atop a bed of jalapeño slaw, over a pineapple cornbread pancake, drizzled with our signature Swamp Sauce (a chipotle remoulade), a Boudin Melt, and hot boiled peanuts.

Gweilo Dumplings (Chinese-American) at The Bookhouse Pub on Sunday O4W – ITP

@Gweilodumplings will be bringing a selection of dumplings, twisted tea brined chicken, Chinese style carnitas, beef tenderloin, BBQ eel, and tuna or salmon poke bowls to @bookhousepub 5pm-close.

Loma’s Supper Club (New American) at A Mano on Monday O4W – ITP

@Lomassupperclub brought to us by @chefansel and @james.vincent.c is back at @amanoatl and also does a dog: The Atlanta Dog with pickle peach relish, Coke ketchup, and a deboned lemon pepper hot wing. But they do more than dogs with elevated dishes like spare ribs with vinegar slaw, sourdough, aligot, and cured egg yolk. Serving 5pm-late.

