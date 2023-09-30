Now in its 13th year, the Winship 5K is a family-friendly run/walk to benefit lifesaving cancer research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. To date, the event has raised over $8.74 million.

This year’s event is Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m. (rain or shine) on the Emory campus and the Druid Hills area, starting at McDonough Field on Asbury Circle.

Complimentary parking is available on race day at:

Peavine Parking Deck, 29 Eagle Row, Atlanta, GA 30322

Michael Street Parking Deck, 550 Houston Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30329

More than 3,500 runners and walkers are expected to take part in this Peachtree Road Race-qualifying course while raising funds to find cures for cancer

There are three ways to participate:

° Join the 5K run/walk in person on the Emory campus – register online through Oct 7 at winship5k.emory.edu.

° Join the 5K as a virtual runner and run wherever you choose – register online at winship5k.emory.edu.

° Make a gift at winship5k.emory.edu through Dec. 31, 2023.



For more information, visit winship5k.emory.edu.