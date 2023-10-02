The iconic Krispy Kreme sign from the 1960s has been refurbished ahead of the Oct. 10 opening of the new store. (Photo by Jacob Nguyen)

Krispy Kreme will reopen on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Oct. 10, more than two years after the original building was torched by an arsonist.

A press release said the 4,000-square-foot shop at 295 Ponce will be open seven days a week – Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Although the new building has the same design as modern Krispy Kreme stores, the press release said the Ponce store will honor its history with a plaque and mural as well as the refurbished sign that dates back to the 1960s.

The shop will have a dining room, a “doughnut theater experience” for customers to watch them being made, and a drive-thru window.

“We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer, in the press release “Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community. Beginning Oct. 10, delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all the happiness that comes with enjoying and sharing them will be back.”

Throughout the grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly award 10 dozen lucky guests a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year, according to the press release.

The Krispy Kreme location on Ponce, which is owned by Shaquille O’Neal, has been a staple at the corner of Ponce and Argonne Avenue for nearly 60 years.

The arsonist who set the original building ablaze on Feb. 10, 2021, has never been caught.