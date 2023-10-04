Little Amal is an international symbol of human rights. She stands 12 feet tall. (Courtesy WalkWithAmal.org)

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet and international symbol of human rights, will visit metro Atlanta Oct. 8-10 during her U.S. tour.

Representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child who delivers a message of hope for displaced people, Little Amal will travel 6,000 miles across the U.S. between September and November, making appearances in 40 cities.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, 43.3 million children have been forcibly displaced from their homes since the end of 2022. The puppet serves to bring awareness and solace to these children.

At each visit, crowds will be treated to creative performances. In Brookhaven, artists include Giwayen Mata, Danza Azteca and the Atlanta Chinese Dance Company.

Lily Pabian, executive director of We Love Buford Highway, said she’s proud to lead the community effort to represent the immigrants who have defined the core identity of the Buford Highway corridor for nearly half a century.

“Buford Highway is not just a bustling transit channel, it’s an internationally recognized place and home for belonging,” Pabian said.

Little Amal’s visit to metro Atlanta is brought to the community by organizations across the city.

Attend an event in the following locations:

At 10 a.m. on Oct. 8, Little Amal will cross all seven lanes of Buford Highway into Northeast Plaza in Brookhaven in partnership with We Love Buford Highway, Atlanta Chinese Dance Company, the city of Brookhaven and CARE.



Oct. 8 at 3 p.m., Little Amal will appear at Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St., in partnership with Alliance Theater, High Museum, Alliance Theatre’s Teen Ensemble, Global Village Project and Refuge Coffee Co.



Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St., in partnership with Alliance Theater, High Museum, Alliance Theatre’s Teen Ensemble, Global Village Project and Refuge Coffee Co. Chase butterflies with Little Amal on Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the BeltLine at Ponce City Market, in partnership with Atlanta BeltLine, Chantelle Rytter and The Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons, Marilyn Chen and Liquid Sky, Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective and artist Yehimi Cambron.



On Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., Little Amal is invited to a very special ceremony with the Mvskoke Nation and experiences a quiet moment of peace in partnership with Chebon Kernell, Traditional Practitioner Mvskoke Nation. The location has not been announced.



At 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, Little Amal will visit the Chattahoochee Brick Company, 3195 Brick Plant Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, in partnership with glo and Harper-Archer Elementary School children with the Office of Design, City of Atlanta Department of City Planning, Department of Parks and Recreation and Whittier Mill Village.



At her final appearance in metro Atlanta, Little Amal on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. will greet people at Decatur MARTA Station (Church Street entrance) in partnership with Flux Projects, Center for Puppetry Arts, Decatur Arts Alliance and MARTA Artbound.

Amal is a gender-neutral name in Hebrew and Arabic meaning hope. She’s made of lightweight materials like cane and carbon fiber, and operated by four puppeteers who walk alongside her.

Here’s a video explaining how Little Amal was made.

Little Amal has visited 14 countries – from Turkey and Greece to Canada and the U.S. She was designed by the Handspring Puppet Company who also created puppets for the international play “War Horse.”

Find out more at WalkWithAmal.org.