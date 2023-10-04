Inside Savi Provisions first shop in Inman Park. (Courtesy Savi Provisions)

Savi Provisions is opening new locations in Sandy Springs, Emory Village and Peachtree Hills. An upscale neighborhood market, Savi carries local gourmet and organic foods, fine wines and spirits.

Savi was founded by Paul Nair in 2009 with the first shop opening in Inman Park. Nair designed Savi to be like a traditional small grocer while offering organic produce, wine, craft beer & gourmet meats & cheeses. The market is rapidly expanding, with new franchises set to open in North Carolina and Tennessee, as well as metro Atlanta.

Savi at the Hill, 160 Johnson Ferry Road, is located across the street from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite. Devang Patel is running the new market in a high foot traffic neighborhood tucked in between medical campuses and apartment buildings.

After working in IT for years, Patel’s dream was to operate his own business. When the opportunity presented itself for him to open a Savi Provisions, he jumped at the chance.

“I’ve really become integrated in the community and feel a great connection with my neighbors,” Patel said. “Beyond medical professionals and city-dwellers, I’m excited to be part of special celebrations in everyday life.”

Patel said Savi at the Hill is a convenient place to pick up refreshments for new parents and their families, or any other occasion.

Manav Patel hopes to breathe new life into Emory Village with Savi at Emory, 1593 North Decatur Road. Located on the North Decatur Road roundabout by the university’s main gate, it has been a tough spot for commercial businesses to thrive.

Students will be able to use their Eagle Dollars at this location, which is planning to open at the end of October.

Savi Peachtree Hills, 365 Peachtree Hills Ave., is near Peachtree Hills Park, under new leadership by Bishwa Tamang.

Growing up in Nepal, Tamang was surrounded by a family of entrepreneurs. From a young age, he wanted to own and operate his own business. Tamang gained experience working at Savi in Inman Park and Pharr Road, and was presented with an opportunity to take ownership of the Peachtree Hills location.

“I gained a lot of hands-on experience interacting with customers as an employee of Savi and, at the end of the day, I know that my relationship with them is such a key part of successfully running this business,” Tamang said. “I’m really looking forward to contributing to the local community.”

For hours of operation at all Savi locations, visit www.saviprovisions.com.