The rising chef event Sunday Supper South is headed back to Ponce City Market on Oct. 15.

The event helps raise money for the James Beard Foundation, a culinary arts nonprofit. According to a press release, this year’s event will be hosted by James Beard Award-winner Anne Quatrano, Atlanta chef and owner of Bacchanalia, Star Provisions Market & Cafe, and W.H. Stiles Fish Camp. This is the seventh year the event has taken place at Ponce City Market.

This year’s chef lineup includes Chino and Vanessa of Superpana Bakeshop, Andre Gomez of the now-closed Porch Light Latin Kitchen, Vivian Lee of Leftie Lee’s, Jason Jimenez of Homespun, Fu-Mao Sun of Mighty Hans, Demetrius Brown of Heritage Supper Club, Alejandra Luaces of Hell Yeah Gluten Free, Ricky Saucedo of Carmel, Maximilian Hines of Stolen Goods, Jess Kim and Jun Park of Ganji, and Ivan Solis of Recuerdos.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception at Signal House at Ponce City Market. For the meal, guests will gather at The Shed, Ponce City’s open-air gathering space along the Atlanta BeltLine.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the James Beard Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online.