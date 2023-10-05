Mark Stevens’ booking photo (Forsyth County)

The wife of Dunwoody police officer Mark Stevens, who was charged with domestic violence, filed a protective order against him, alleging a pattern of physical and mental abuse fueled by excessive drinking, but then canceled the order 10 days later.

According to an incident report filed in Forsyth County, Stevens was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with the misdemeanor after his wife alleged that Stevens, on Aug. 16 in a drunken state, accused her of having an extramarital affair, pinned her down on the bed and struck her. The victim stated in her affidavit that this behavior had been occurring the entirety of their year-long marriage, including their wedding night, and that she had pictures and videos to back up her allegations.

The victim, 40, on the same day, also filed a petition of protective of order against Stevens, which extended to her two children from a previous marriage – a nine-year-old and a six-year-old. Stevens was ordered to stay 500 feet away from his wife under the order and return “all keys, garage door openers, and other security devices to the family residence.”

The victim also alleged in the petition that Stevens had ridiculed and spanked her in front of witnesses, thrown her into a dresser, and held her so tightly on several occasions that she had bruises on her body.

Dunwoody Police Information Sgt. Officer Michael Cheek confirmed Steven’s arrest on Oct. 2, and said that he is on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation, which is being conducted in conjunction with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, is complete.

Ten days after the order was filed, the victim asked for the petition to be dismissed “without prejudice.” The one-sentence request did not list a reason for the dismissal. According to court records, the request was to be heard on Sept. 13, and was marked in online records as “closed.”

Stevens is a highly visible employee within Dunwoody’s as a community outreach officer. He is the main point of contact for the Citizens on Patrol Program, as well as the organizer of the department’s Citizens’ Police Academy.