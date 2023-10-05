Georgia senators announced Thursday that they will conduct an investigation into Fulton County Jail.

Ten people have died in the Fulton County jail since the beginning of this year. The Georgia Senate is forming a subcommittee to investigate the root causes of the jail’s troubles, and explore potential solutions.

The jail faces allegations of dangerous conditions and overcrowding, problems made worse by a backlog of cases from COVID-19 pandemic delays.

Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell), who serves as chair of the Public Safety Committee, said it is time for a change at the jail. He notes that those who are being held at the facility have been arrested but not convicted yet and are awaiting trial.

“We can’t stand idly by when people are dying and justice is not being adjudicated a timely manner,” he said.

Cataula Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican and former Muscogee County law enforcement officer, will also serve on the subcommittee. He said jail safety issues are often systemic.

“A lot of times these problems are caused either by funding, management or in the court systems, whether that’s the bench or in the DA’s office,” he said.

Robertson and Albers toured the jail in preparation for committee meetings. Albers said that Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has been cooperative as they gather information.

The subcommittee will hold its first meeting on Nov. 2.