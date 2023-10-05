David Felfoldi (left), Ruthie Norton (in yellow) and their neighbors ride to school on Oct. 4, the start of Biketober.

Kicking off National Bike/Walk to School Day on Oct. 4, Montgomery Elementary students pedaled to school by participating in Biketober, a month in which Georgians are encouraged to bike rather than drive.

A group of Brookhaven kids and adults plan to meet every week this month to ride their bikes to school. Helmets and lights are required, and adults will be on hand to help with tires, chains and brakes.

Montgomery Elementary schoolers will meet at 7:10 a.m. at Blackburn Park, 3524 Donaldson Drive, and Ashford Park Elementary schoolers will meet at 7 a.m. at Georgian Hills Park, 2800 East Georgian Drive.

Biketober is organized by Love to Ride and Georgia Commute Options, with local events being rolled out by Brookhaven Bike Alliance.

“It’s all about getting people to ride,” said Marjon Manitius, Brookhaven Bike Alliance board member.

During last year’s Biketober, alliance members rode more miles than any of the 98 clubs in Georgia. The Brookhaven Bike Alliance took first place in Most Rides (546 trips), Most Days Ridden (31 days), Most Miles (6,899) and Most Riders (36).

“It’s good for your health and fitness and great for the environment. There are so many small trips that people are taking by car that you can do by bike – to school, to your friend’s house. I bike to the grocery store,” Manitius said, adding that she enjoys midweek group rides.

If Brookhaven Bike Alliance can get commuters to swap driving for biking, traffic congestion, the environment and personal health will benefit, said Manitius.

Teams and individuals are still registering at Love to Ride.