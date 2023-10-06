A ribbon cutting for the reopening of the Krispy Kreme at 295 Ponce de Leon Ave. was held Oct. 6 and included a brief lighting up of the iconic “Hot Now” sign. The sign will start shining full time on Oct. 10 when the shop reopens after it was closed two years ago due to arson. (Dyana Bagby)

The Krispy Kreme “Hot Now” sign will begin to shine brightly once again on Ponce de Leon Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, more than two years after the original building was burned down by an arsonist.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the doughnut shop’s reopening at 295 Ponce de Leon Ave. was held Oct. 6. Representatives from Mayor Andre Dickens’ office, David C. Howard Middle School, Morningside and Virginia-Highland elementary schools, the Atlanta Falcons, the Old Fourth Ward Business Alliance were among those attending.

Not at the ceremony, however, was NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who bought the Krispy Kreme at the corner of Ponce and Argonne Avenue in 2016. He is traveling out of the country, according to a store spokesperson.

The doughnut and coffee shop opened in 1965 on Ponce de Leon Avenue, and is one of the most historic sites in Krispy Kreme’s 86-year history, officials said.

The new 4,000-square-foot shop allows patrons to watch hot doughnuts be glazed as they come off a conveyor belt and includes a mural of the original store before it was burned down in 2021.