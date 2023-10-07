Credit: Photo courtesy of the Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center has announced that it will be hosting its Fall Ceramics Show and Sale on Oct. 13-15.

The event will serve as a showcase for the respective sculptural ceramic art work created by the community arts center’s resident artists.

Artists featured this year include Julia Burns, Martha Cook, Peter Hamilton, Abbey Hull, Kate Pak, Douglas Tobin and Ginger Vento.

The ceramics show will also feature the work of various Callanwolde instructors, including John Roberts (Callanwolde studio director), who will be showing selections from his “Nebula” series, which was featured at this year’s Perspectives Georgia Pottery Invitational.

Part of the proceeds from the ceramic sales will go towards helping provide the Atlanta community with access to arts education, with an emphasized focus on underserved communities, Callanwolde says.

Located in the heart of metro Atlanta, Callanwolde is a nonprofit community arts center that houses one of the largest clay studios — serving over 250 students — in the Southeast.

The organization’s mission is to “provide the Atlanta community with premier, accessible arts education, especially to the underserved, while promoting enjoyment of the arts at the historic and inspiring Callanwolde estate.”

The Fall Ceramics Show and Sale will kickoff with an opening reception on the Friday (Oct. 13) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the rest of the event taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the proceeding Saturday (Oct. 14) and Sunday (Oct. 15).

Residents can RSVP for the free event online via the Fall Ceramics Show and Sale Eventbrite page.