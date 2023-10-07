Bullpens, water bottle filling stations and batting cages will be added at Morgan Falls Athletic Complex in its Phase II. (Atkins)

Phase II of the Morgan Falls Athletic Complex Master Plan with the addition of bullpens, batting cages, and fixes for erosion problems.

The city of Sandy Springs awarded a contract to Atkins North America for design services of the next phase.

“This complex serves as the hub of our youth sports for many in the Sandy Springs community,” Recreation and Parks Director Mike Perry said.

He said the city has $2 million available for the project, which is expected to cost $1.5 million to construct. Atkins will be paid a maximum of $222,500 for its design and development services, and to create construction documents.

Phase II will feature a premanufactured, 6,030-square-foot metal batting cage structure with utilities, pitcher bullpens for six fields, address erosion issues with Field # 3, construct retaining walls at key locations, and add water bottle filling stations to the athletic complex, according to Martin’s report.

Phase I recommendations that were funded in Fiscal Year 2023 included overhead safety netting for baseball and softball fields, new shade structures, and replacement bleacher seating. Work on this phase was scheduled to be completed this October.

Representatives of Sandy Springs Youth Sports, the primary user of the athletic complex on Morgan Falls Road, were present at milestone steps of the planning process to provide input for the various programs represented during design, according to Martin’s report.