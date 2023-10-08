These campers aged 6 and 7 attended the 2023 Abernathy Summer Art Camp with instructors Maeve Munson, Joshua Morgan and Leo Howard. (Abernathy Arts Center)

The Abernathy Arts Center just celebrated its first year of arts classes since it reopened under the ownership of the city of Sandy Springs.

The arts center had more than 1,000 people registered for classes, which Executive Director Mindy Spritz said showed the need for arts in the city.

She said the building has hosted a wedding, birthday parties and dances since Fulton County handed over ownership of the arts center at 254 Johnson Ferry Road to the city. The summer camp had 277 kids, ages 6 to 12, participating.

“And now we have a very robust drawing, painting and decorative crafts classes, decorative arts classes, and weekly weekend Come and Learn Watercolor, Color Pencil classes,” Spritz said.

After-school classes for ages six and up are held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, she said.

A partial list of adult at classes includes acrylic painting and drawing, all levels, figure drawing, fashion history, pet portraits, minimalistic watercolor, abstract painting – acrylics, beginner hand embroidery, mural-making ABC’s, and painting with oils.

Children’s classes in mixed media and creative drawing and painting are grouped in ages 6-9 and 9-12. Teen classes in drawing and painting are offered for ages 13-17.

The multi-week classes cost between $80 and $300. For questions, email classes@artsandysprings.org.

For more information and to register for classes, visit the Art Sandy Springs website. The nonprofit organization received a grant from the city to help with startup costs in 2022.