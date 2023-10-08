Spooky tours and storytelling at Rhodes Hall in Midtown are part of this year’s schedule of Halloween events in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy Georgia Trust)

If you’re looking for something to do during the spooky season, check out this guide to upcoming events around Atlanta.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade

This year’s festival is set for Oct. 21-22 and features a 3D Haunted House, skate ramp, live music, art vendors, food, ghost tours, and the annual parade on Sunday at 2 p.m. More information at L5PHalloween.com.

Netherworld Haunted House

A Halloween tradition since 1997, Netherworld is open now through Nov. 11 in Stone Mountain. The haunted house, known for its terrifying special effects with themed scenarios, is recommended for adults and teens. Visit fearworld.com for details and tickets.

Scarecrows in the Garden

The Atlanta Botanical Garden brings back its display of scarecrows created by local artists, crafters, and youth groups from Oct. 6 to 31. Other events include the Garden Spooktacular Day Camp for kids on Oct. 11, the Goblins in the Garden costume contest on Oct. 22, and the Great Pumpkin Carving Contest on Oct. 26. Visit the calendar at AtlantaBG.org for more details.

Legends and Lore at Rhodes Hall

The 1904 “Castle on Peachtree” opens to visitors 21 and over on Oct. 25, 27 and 30 for tours featuring tales from staff and guests about hauntings and ghost-sightings in the mansion. New this year is the “Hidden Spaces” tour of parts of the mansion not generally open to the public. Find tickets and info at georgiatrust.org/legends.

Woodland Spirits and Ghostly Gatherings

The Fernbank Museum’s outdoor exhibit, featuring a variety of ghostly figures lurking throughout WildWoods and Fernbank Forest, is open Sept. 30 to Nov. 5. On Oct. 14, Ghostly Gatherings will offer after-hours access to Woodland Spirits, the special exhibit Vikings: Warriors of the Sea, Halloween-themed activities, opportunities to meet live nocturnal animals with AWARE Wildlife Center, and more. Tickets and information are at FernbankMuseum.org.

The Ghastly Dreadfuls & More

The Center for Puppetry Arts presents a puppet show, “The Ghastly Dreadfuls,” strictly for adults Oct. 11-28. For the kids, there’s “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” Oct. 18-29 and a screening of the original “Child’s Play” on Oct. 21. Visit puppet.org for more information.

Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours

Costumed docents guide visitors through Oakland Cemetery after dark, telling stories of some notable and notorious residents Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29. There’s a special VIP event on Oct. 31. Tickets sell out quickly, so get yours now at OaklandCemetery.com.

Spooky Springs

This family-friendly event is set for Oct. 21 starting at 5 p.m. at Abernathy Greenway Park. There will be trick or treating, face painting, music, food trucks, and more. Find out more at citysprings.com/spooky.

Fairycakes

What happens when those woodland fairies aren’t busy with the business of A Midsummer Night’s Dream? It seems they all have jobs in some of our favorite fairy tales. Oct. 20-21 at the Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.

Sips Under the Sea

This adults-only after-hours costume party is Halloween night from 7-10 p.m. at the Georgia Aquarium. The night includes drinks, dancing, music, and access to the aquarium’s main galleries. Get more info and tickets at GeorgiaAquarium.org.

Boo at the Zoo

Dress up the kids and head to Zoo Atlanta on Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 Zoo for trick or treating, photo ops, yummy treats, and a chance to meet animals from around the world. Details can be found at zooatlanta.org.

Fox Theatre Ghost Tours

The historic theatre will offer tours of its backstage, basement, and rarely-seen areas where staff members have felt ghostly presences and seen shadowy figures from Oct. 2-11 Visit foxtheatre.org for tickets.