The City of Chamblee recently purchased 2.4 acres at 2335 Woodacres Road NE with plans to create a park.

This area was identified as a park desert in the Chamblee Parks and Recreation 10-year master plan created in 2017. The ultimate goal is to close gaps in service to Chamblee residents, particularly small, mini parks on the north and south sides of the city.

“The purchase of 2335 Woodacres Road NE will provide more balanced access to parks and facilities to those living on the south side of town”, said Parks and Recreation Director Jodie Gilfillan in a press release.

The city plans to host public input meetings to involve the community in the planning process for this park.

“The city will be tearing down the existing structure and creating a passive park while exploring other recreational uses, such as trails, gardens, etc. in the near future,” said Jon Walker, Chamblee’s City Manager, in the press release.