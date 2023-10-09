A tractor-trailer lost control and overturned on Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs trapping the driver of another vehicle late Monday morning.

Calls to 911 came in at 11 a.m. today near 2601 Spalding Drive that the truck had overturned, according to a Sandy Springs Police Department spokesperson.

The driver of the personal vehicle was to be taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries in the accident. Sandy Springs firefighters were still working to extricate the driver from the vehicle as late as 1 p.m. The extent of the injuries was unknown, according to the spokesperson.

Sandy Springs Police closed a section of Spalding Drive from Clay Drive to Ball Mill Road as rescue efforts continued and the incident was being investigated. That section of road remained closed at 1:20 p.m., the spokesperson said.

