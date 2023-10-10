Courtesy TEDWomen

While tickets for in-person attendance for the TEDWomen 2023 conference at the Woodruff Arts Center are sold out, the three-day event – Oct. 11-13 – will be available to watch live online.

This year’s theme, “Two Steps Forward,” is centered around global gender equity, with talks reflecting the need to reset, rethink, and collectively imagine different ways forward.

Speakers will come from across more than 30 industries including technology, education, science, medicine, nonprofit, entertainment, and more.

Speakers this year include actor Glenn Close, The Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander, writer Charles M. Blow, filmmaker and producer Ava Duvernay, Morehouse President Valerie Montgomery Rice, Trans youth advocate Reed J. Williams, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, war reporter Jane Ferguson and many more.

For full details and to watch live, visit conferences.ted.com/tedwomen2023.