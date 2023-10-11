Last year, the Dunwoody Dash had 600 registrants at the event, which has been surpassed for the Oct. 21 event. (Photo: Austin Elementary)

Austin Elementary School is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Dunwoody Dash, a fun run originally held to raise money for a treehouse at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Barbara Hammond, the chair of the Oct. 21 event and who has a second grader at the school, said the Dunwoody Dash has evolved into more of a “fun-raiser,” with the emphasis on community rather than a fundraiser.

Proceeds go to the school’s foundation, which, among other things, pays the salaries of several paraprofessionals at the school and supplements programs that DeKalb County Schools doesn’t fund.

Last year, more than 600 runners registered to participate in the 5k and one-mile fun run and entries for this year’s event has surpassed that number, Hammond said.

“Ever since my son has been at Austin, we’ve participated in the Dunwoody Dash, and enjoyed it so much,” she said. “I really enjoy event planning, so I signed up to chair the event.”

At the conclusion of the race, there will be bounce houses, a DJ, face painting, food trucks and photo booths in the school’s parking lot on Roberts Road. Not a runner or walker? The after-party is free and open to the public.

To sign up for the run, visit this link. The cost is $25 for the 5k and 1k events. The rain-or-shine festivities begin at 8 a.m.