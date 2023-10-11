Craving something new?

For one night only, some of Charlotte’s most celebrated chefs and mixologists are taking their talents on the road for a culinary experience you won’t want to miss. The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is bringing the flavors and spirits of the Queen City to Atlanta on Thursday, November 9.

Experience why Charlotte is a must-visit destination for foodies and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Make reservations at one of the following seven Atlanta restaurants for special menu items and cocktails from the top Charlotte chefs and mixologists listed below. Advance reservations are strongly recommended as space is limited.

① Grana: Chef Brittany Cochran, Stagioni | Justin Hazelton, Top Shelf Co.

② Mission + Market: Chef Chris Rogienski, Supperland | Yoshi Mejia, Creative Consulting CLT

③ Talat Market: Chef Sam Hart, Counter- | Annie Stephenson, Billie Sunday

④ Southern National: Chef Oscar Johnson, Jimmy Pearls | Stefan Huebner, Dot Dot Dot

⑤ The Chastain: Chef Chris Coleman, Goodyear House | Bob Peters, Built On Hospitality

⑥ Tio Lucho’s: Chef Bruce Macchiavello, Yunta | Morgan Styers, Merchant and Trade

⑦ The Woodall: Chef Sam Diminich, Restaurant Constance | Amanda Britton, Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

Visit savorcharlotte.com for more details.

Why Charlotte?

A creative haven for foodies in the Southeast, the Queen City encourages the zealous pursuit of new flavors in Southern cooking and beyond. In celebration of Charlotte’s ever-evolving food and beverage landscape, fourteen of the city’s most buzzed-about chefs and mixologists will come together for a one-night-only culinary experience in Atlanta, Georgia on November 9, 2023.

Charlotte is a city of culinary opportunity with many young, innovative chefs graduating from local culinary school Johnson & Wales University. From James Beard Award nominees and creative mixologists to well-established restauranters and international chefs, the city’s success in food & beverage is a testament to the creativity and passion of all who make up the collaborative community.

Learn more

For more information about the participating chefs and mixologists, and to make reservations for November 9, 2023, click here. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged, as space is limited.