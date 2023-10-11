The Flying Biscuit Café is celebrating 30 years in business this October (photo via the Flying Biscuit Café’s Instagram).

The all-day breakfast chain started in the Atlanta neighborhood of Candler Park in 1993. According to a press release, the Flying Biscuit now has over 30 franchise locations all over the Southeast. The chain is famous for their homemade biscuits.

“The Flying Biscuit has become a neighborhood institution, a place where guests can count on a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and a wide variety of great food made with fresh ingredients,” said Brent Fuller, brand leader for The Flying Biscuit Café, in the release. “We’re excited to have grown as much as we have over our first 30 years, and we look forward to continuing it in the future.”

The Flying Biscuit has numerous locations in Georgia, including Sandy Springs, Midtown, Brookhaven, and Buckhead. According to the restaurant’s websites, there are new locations for Castleberry Hill and Columbus planned for this year.

According to the release, in recent years the eatery has seen much growth in Texas, with new openings in Houston, Richmond, and Kingwood. New locations in new markets are planned for 2023 and 2024.