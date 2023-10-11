A rendering of Terminal South (credit: Terminal South).

Four new dining options are coming to the Terminal South retail and dining development in Peoplestown.

According to a press release, one full-service restaurant is expected to join the development and three stalls are coming to the area’s food hall, called Switchman Hall.

PÜR Zen Mimosa Wine Bar will open its first in-town location at the development, according to the release. Owned by restaurateur Lizcha Bennett, the new location joins a spot already in McDonough, and will offer American and Creole-inspired small plates, charcuterie boards, salads, flatbreads, and a wine list.

The three eateries joining the food hall are a smoothie and juice shop called Smooth N Groove, a slider restaurant called DM Sliders, and a flatbread concept called Flat-Out Flatbreads. All three concepts are co-owned by Bennett and Keon Davis.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Lizcha and Keon’s brands to Terminal South,” said Developer Melissa Ahrendt in the release. “Not only are their experienced operators, but their commitment to giving back to the community aligns perfectly with what we’re looking for in business owners at Terminal South.”

The four new restaurants join the previously announced tenants Tiger K Cup Bob, Southern Grace, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Flower Paradise, Life Bistro, Sabu K Ramen, and others.