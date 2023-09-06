A rendering of the Terminal South food hall.

Stafford Properties has announced that four Asian concepts have signed leases at Terminal South’s Switchman Hall.

Tiger K Cup Bob, Sabu K Ramen, The Cream, and a yet-to-be-named hibachi and chicken restaurant will join the food hall – all four of which are owned by real estate developer and restaurateur Christian Lee and his partners Alex Parajuli and Made Yata.

A first-generation American, Lee graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in mechanical engineering and has called Atlanta home ever since. As a real estate developer, he has a knack for finding great locations and overseeing construction, while Parajuli and Yata take over operations when the restaurants open. “We’ve been looking for an opportunity along the Atlanta BeltLine, and Terminal South couldn’t be a better fit,” Lee said in a press release. “The walkability and booming residential growth in the area were huge drawing points.”

With one location in Duluth, this will be the first in-town location of Tiger K Cup Bob. Guests of the Peoplestown location can expect a menu of Korean street food classics including Pork Bulgogi Croquets with house-made panko topped buns, more than a dozen hotteok (Korean pancakes coated in cinnamon and sugar) offerings including the chocolate, banana, and peanut-butter stuffed variety which is aptly named The Elvis, and a sweet and spicy Korean Fried Chicken Cup Bob.

Sabu K Ramen is a new concept that will offer 20 different ramen options with varying degrees of heat. While the menu is still in development, Lee says guests can expect both Japanese and Korean-style ramen.

The Cream – also a new concept – will serve bubble tea (also known as boba tea) and bingsu, a dairy-based shaved ice that Lee likened to snowflakes. The Cream will feature a menu of ten bubble teas and ten bingsus. While offerings will change seasonally, there will be a couple of mainstays including Brown-Sugar Bubble Tea and Strawberry Cheesecake Bingsu.

The yet-to-be-named hibachi and chicken concept will feature classic hibachi (think steak, salmon, shrimp, veggie, and chicken) plus Korean-style chicken wings which are deep fried and then coated with sauce – options will vary from a sticky and sweet Korean glaze to more traditional options like lemon pepper and mild/medium/hot.

Located in the historic Peoplestown neighborhood, Terminal South is located steps away from the Atlanta Beltline and will be the final stop on the city’s first-ever Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line.

The project features the adaptive reuse of two former warehouse structures, introducing approximately 45,625 square feet of mixed-use space, including the food hall.

Previously announced tenants include Cheff Issa Prescott’s Life Bistro, a vegan fine dining restaurant that opened its first location in 2016 in Sylvan Hills; a franchise location of The Original Hot Dog Factory from Joia and Torrence Evans; Dalisha Williams and Jamaican-born Chef Nicoy McLean’s Perfect Seasoning with a Caribbean-inspired menu; and Southern Grace from Delorean Ostrom, who will serve a regionally-inspired menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.