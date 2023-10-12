Magnolia Room Cafeteria has just the recipe to make your heart and stomach full this fall.

Located at 4450 Hugh Howell Road, this Tucker restaurant offers all the comforts of a home cooked meal with fresh ingredients to boot. This mushroom chicken recipe takes about an hour to make and will feed up to eight people.

Check out the full recipe below.

Magnolia Room Cafeteria Mushroom Chicken

Magnolia Room Cafeteria Mushroom Chicken Recipe:

Ingredients:

Chicken Flour:

4 lbs Paprika Flour

1 lbs Golden Dip Mix

2 TBSP Garlic Powder

Mushroom Gravy:

2 gal of Water

1 cup Worcestershire Sauce

1 cup of Sugar

2 TBSP Ketchup

2 TBSP Egg Coloring

2-12 oz cans of Evaporated milk

1 Bag of Cream Soup Base

Roux:

1 lb Paprika Flour

1 lb Margarine

5 lbs Washed Sliced Mushrooms

Directions:

Mix all chicken flour ingredients together until well incorporated. In a pot bring GRAVY ingredients to a boil for 10 mins. Whisk and reduce to a simmer. In a large pot, melt the margarine and add the flour. Stir and cook for 2 mins. Next add half of the mushrooms and cook down for 5 mins. Add the last half of the mushrooms and cook for 2 mins. Be careful not to overcook the 2nd half ( you want 2 textures of mushrooms). Lastly add the above water mixture to the mushroom roux, whisk and bring to a boil for 5 mins. Reduce to a simmer for 10 additional minutes or until it reaches the right thickness.

Serving Instructions:

In a 200 pan layer 2 rows of 4 chicken breasts (8 total), add 2 ladles of Mushroom Gravy (make sure every chicken breast is smothered with gravy). Garnish with dry parsley.