A woman who stabbed three people at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on Oct. 11 has been identified as 44-year-old Damaris Milton. She was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after her arrest.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday when Atlanta Police officers assigned to the airport encountered Milton, who was armed with a knife.

Milton was outside of the security checkpoint, near the west crossover, walking to the south terminal. Officers engaged the female, attempting to talk her into dropping the knife and working to restrict her movement as well as evacuate travelers from the area.

During the encounter, Milton stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody. Another officer was then able to tackle and disarm Milton and take her into custody.

After taking the female into custody, officers learned Milton had stabbed an adult male, prior to officers encountering her. The preliminary investigation indicates the female was inside a taxi and stabbed the driver, prior to arriving at the airport.

Upon arriving at the airport, the female exited the taxi and walked into the airport where officers encountered her a short time later.

All victims were alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to the hospital. Mitlon was not injured and was taken to the airport precinct. Investigators are working to determine what led to the incident.