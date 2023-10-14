For more local coverage of the war in Israel, click here.

Shortly after the surprise Hamas attacks on Israel began the morning of Oct. 7, schools, elected officials, and religious leaders began issuing statements and organizing vigils across Atlanta. From public school districts to rabbis, messages of prayer and hope were posted on social media and distributed by email.

But some efforts missed the mark, according to Atlanta Jewish community members who are upset about the overall lackluster response. Metro Atlanta has one of the ten largest Jewish communities in North America.

At Emory University, where 30% of the student body identifies as Jewish, letters were released by individual departments and deans. In a letter to undergrads, Emory College of Arts and Sciences Dean Barbara Krauthamer wrote about “the cultural, historical, political, and ethical dimensions of the region and this conflict.”

It didn’t go over well.

One hundred Jewish faculty and students at Emory University signed a letter to President Gregory Fenves, criticizing the school for its silence on the war and atrocities.

Screenshot of The Emory Wheel website (taken Oct. 14)

“You must stand in solidarity with your community members and send a clear message that they are supported and valued by all members of our university administration,” the letter states. “We demand you explicitly condemn Hamas and their terrorist attacks. We urge you to create and publicize support and mental health resources for Jewish students on campus.”

Emory did not return a request for comment.

One of the metro’s most valued online resources is Jewish Moms of Atlanta (JMOA), a Facebook group with more than 6,500 members. At the time the war began, at least five members were confirmed to be in Israel. Soon, members began comparing responses from their employers and their children’s schools.

Fulton County Schools issued a generic statement on Oct. 12, several days after the war began, omitting condemnation of Hamas, and the people of Israel and Gaza are not named. Parents criticized FCS for posting online rather than “sending something directly to all families in one of the zillion communications we receive from you … Silence is deafening from our schools, where our children are supposed to feel safe. Shame on you, Fulton County Schools.”

Parents called and emailed the Galloway School after Head of School James Calleroz White wrote a vague message in an attempt not to take sides.

White wrote a follow-up message: “I was not direct enough in identifying Hamas as a terrorist organization that is fueled by anti-Semitism and hate. Our support of our Jewish students and families remains unwavering, and we condemn the actions of Hamas in Israel.”

Atlanta Public Schools emailed families as fall break ended on Oct. 13, conflating the American Civil Rights protests and violence in Israel.

“The Atlanta Public Schools community is no stranger to the universal struggle for justice and equality,” the letter says. “During the fight for freedom and civil rights in the American South, students in our school district non-violently protested for a more humane society. APS is heartbroken by the violence facing children and families in the Middle East. We are hopeful for a peaceful resolution of these complex geopolitical issues that will allow children in this part of the world to learn and grow in safety and stability.”

Angry parents emailed the APS Interim Superintendent Danielle Battle and copied school board members.

Julie Roseman, a mother of two APS students, said she doesn’t expect APS to understand the nuanced situation in Israel and Gaza, but she questioned the district’s historical knowledge.

“This isn’t like the fight for Civil Rights. These aren’t high school students non-violently protesting. This war started because terrorists murdered innocent people and the country of Israel will not stand by while their citizens are killed and their country threatened. We are on the brink of a major war. Does the APS Board and leadership need a lesson on World War II? Or any lessons on the history of the Middle East?” Roseman’s letter asks.

“Why would I vote for any of you to make decisions about my children’s education if you don’t understand basic history, democracy, public and international affairs?”

In another district, a public school principal was asked by a JMOA member to reconsider his message omitting Jewish people and Israel.

His response? “Thank you for taking the time to share your insights and feedback. Nothing about this is easy but I communicated what I felt in my heart at this time. Thank you again and have a good evening.”

That type of response led Jewish community members to wonder if they were being sensitive. “Is it unrealistic to expect someone in this type of position to publicly support Israel and our community in the face of this terrorism,” one mom proposed to the group.

JMOA moderators Keri Kaufmann and Cheryl Dorchinsky are managing and monitoring concerns closely.

“Between the daily asks for assistance, prayers for family and friends, and the constant education by members about the foundation of Israel so everyone has the information needed to share factually correct information about the war on their social media and with those who ask, it’s cumbersome,” the moderators said.

Several statements from politicians have been revised, re-issued, and retracted.

Rep. Hank Johnson has infamously made anti-Israel comments in the past. On Oct. 7, Johnson called the war “the unfolding Israeli-Palestinian conflict” (below). His message reads in part, “Violence and war do not bring peace. Only dialogue can do so. For too long, the world has ignored the issue of a Palestinian homeland. Until this issue is resolved and justice allowed to reign, peace will continue to elude the world.”

Johnson received calls from constituents about victim-blaming. A couple of days later, on Oct. 9, Johnson put out a tweet expressing his “absolute horror at the scope and scale of killing” and condemning Hamas.

Rep. Esther Panitch, the lone Jewish lawmaker under the Gold Dome, who fought for laws against antisemitism to be passed at the Georgia Dome, retracted her initial reaction. In its stead, she posted, “A few days ago, as word of the massacre in Israel was coming in, I took a cheap shot in a tweet. It was beneath me and the office I am honored and privileged to hold. I am sorry. It has been deleted.”

JMOA moderators said emotions are running high in the community.

“Everyone is speaking with their emotions, which is expected right now, but not everyone is of the same opinion. It gets a bit dicey in some threads. But that is the beauty of our group. Despite our differences, we are all Jewish moms doing what we can to survive and help our beloveds do the same,” JMOA moderators Kaufmann and Dorchinsky said.