A Dunwoody police officer charged with domestic abuse has posted a prank video showing himself being arrested while on vacation in Germany.

Mark Stevens, who is on administrative leave as a community outreach officer with the Dunwoody Police Department, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department. His wife alleged a pattern of heavy drinking, followed by physical abuse during their short marriage, including spanking her, pinning her down on the bed, and throwing her into a dresser.

Stevens’ wife took out a protective order against him on Aug. 18 that detailed several violent incidents, but 10 days later dropped the order.

According to police officials, Stevens was allowed to take a long-planned trip to Germany despite being on administrative leave for the incident. On Oct. 1, Stevens posted a video on Facebook from a restaurant where he is shown with his hands bound behind him. Several men then appear to escort him out of the restaurant as diners cheer and clap.

The video was posted with the message, “When you are close friends with the Security personnel, they like to play pranks. Ha Ha!”

Several people who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that they had seen and shared the video with others, and that it is still posted on Stevens’ page. Those who have seen the video said they “were shocked that he posted it,” as it appears to make light of his arrest.

Dunwoody Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michael Cheek confirmed that Stevens is still employed by the police department and that the department’s investigation continues. The criminal charge is being conducted separately by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

When asked if Stevens would remain employed if convicted of the charge or if the criminal charge would stand if he resigned, Cheek said he “can’t speculate the outcome of the investigation right now.”

Stevens, who has been with the department since its inception, is a highly visible employee as a community outreach officer. He is the main point of contact for the Citizens on Patrol Program, as well as the organizer of the department’s Citizens’ Police Academy.